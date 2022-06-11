Advertisement

Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 2-year-old girl.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.

Aubrey has blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye sundress and diamond stud earrings.

She is believed to be with suspect Curtis Wayne Pogue in a Ford F-150 truck with tag PXI5373. They were last seen heading north on Interstate 85.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

