Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby

Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo (center). Police are also searching for Exzavior Jones (right), and another suspect in the crime.(Buckeye Police Department)
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — An Amber Alert was issued on Friday for a baby taken by his biological mother and three other suspects, according to authorities.

Nine-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker was last seen just after midnight in the area of Miller and Baseline Roads. Police say that’s where 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, the mother, and three other people broke into the home.

Authorities said they attacked the people inside, which included Raylon’s biological father, threatened them with a gun and grabbed Raylon before driving off.

“At least one of them fired a weapon before taking off, but it is our understanding that no one has been injured,” said Carissa Planalp with the Buckeye Police Department.

Investigators said they found one of the attackers, 36-year-old Jessica Howard Davila, and arrested her. Planalp said she’s the mother of Angulo.

The suspects’ vehicle involved in the abduction was also found at a home in Goodyear, Arizona. However, Raylon and Angulo are still missing.

“We understand that there’s an ongoing custody dispute between the father and the mother,” Planalp said.

Police are also still searching for the two other suspects, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones and an unidentified woman.

“We’re still trying to identify the vehicle that these suspects may be driving at this time,” Planalp said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks...
Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert
Active scene in North Platte after shooting
At least one dead in local shooting
Active scene in North Platte after shooting
Victim and suspect identified in local shooting
Traffic stopped on I-80 near Cozad
One killed in accident near Cozad
Ketra Vlasin died as a result of her injuries.
Young woman killed in McCook after hitting NPPD truck

Latest News

National Rifle Association executive vice president Wayne LaPierre speaks during the Leadership...
New York’s lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules
Saturday kicks off the Big Give Keith County event that supports and raises awareness for...
Big Give Keith County 2022
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US