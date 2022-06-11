Advertisement

Bison Defeats the Plainsman

North Platte Plainsmen
News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The plainsmen found themselves in a 3-1 hole but they did start to chip away at the lead.

After a walk by Seth Williams, Reese Lipoma grounds to the shortstop but he beats out the play to have a runner on first and second.

The ensuing play it was Garret Thompson who gets a base hit, but Seth Williams ends up getting throw out at home to keep it a 3-1 deficit.

Next batter Byrce Zimmer takes a walk and its bases loaded time for Giancarlo Servin. With one swing of the bat Giancarlo goes hammer time to left field for a grand salami to make it a 5-3 plainsman lead. From that point on it was all Gem City Bison as they scored 10 unanswered runs to solidify the victory 13-6.

