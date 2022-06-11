Demonstrating grace, talent, and leadership

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday, June 10, Miss Nebraska contestants graced the NPHS stage for the second day of the competition. Half of the contestants performed their talents and shared their social impact initiatives. Other participants showcased their evening attire.

On the second day, contestants will hit the stage again and give more insight into their platforms and individuality.

The Miss Nebraska competition takes place from June 9 through June 11. The Miss Nebraska teens will be crowned at the end of Friday’s ceremony. On Saturday, June 11, the 2022 Miss Nebraska will be crowned.

