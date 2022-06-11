Advertisement

Demonstrating grace, talent, and leadership

Day two of Miss Nebraska Competition
The Miss Nebraska teens will be crowned on end of the Friday’s competition.
The Miss Nebraska teens will be crowned on end of the Friday’s competition.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday, June 10, Miss Nebraska contestants graced the NPHS stage for the second day of the competition. Half of the contestants performed their talents and shared their social impact initiatives. Other participants showcased their evening attire.

On the second day, contestants will hit the stage again and give more insight into their platforms and individuality.

The Miss Nebraska competition takes place from June 9 through June 11. The Miss Nebraska teens will be crowned at the end of Friday’s ceremony. On Saturday, June 11, the 2022 Miss Nebraska will be crowned.

