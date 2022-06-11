Hershland Senior Legion Team host Bridgeport

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershland Trojans host the Bridgeport Bombers for a battle on the baseball diamond. In the top of the first inning, Hershland’s pitcher Kyler Cox makes quick work of the first three batters for Bridgeport, with three consecutive strikeouts. In the bottom of the first, Hershland leadoff batter, Chase Moorhead, finds his way to first off of an infield single. The next batter up, Matthew Lungrin, hits into a double play. The bombers would retire Connor Hogan at first to end the first inning.

The game went scoreless through the top of the third, then in the bottom of the third, the Trojans started to get the bats going. Jacob Lanpher, the second batter of the inning, would work the pitcher to earn a walk. Then, lead-off batter, Moorhead came to the plate and hit a single to move the runner around. With runners on the corners, it was Lungrin who was up to bat. Lungrin hits a double driving in both Lanpher and Moorhead and the Trojans would take the 2-0 lead. Hershland wasn’t done yet, a few batters later Kobe Florom hits a single to left-center and that would drive in two more runs to make it 4-0 Hershland. The Trojans would end the inning leading 7-0-.

Hershland would go on to defeat Bridgeport 12-4. The Trojans will be back in action Thursday June 16th at Elwood.

