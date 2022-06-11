Plainsmen Profile: Griffin Myers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Griffin Myers a catcher for the North Platte Plainsmen finds his way to North Platte from Pleasanton, California. The first time he arrived in North Platte was also his first time visiting the Mid-West. He says while very different from the lifestyle in California he’s adjusting just fine with all the friendly fans around.

“It’s a completely different way of living but I’ve been loving it. Everyone is super nice, you know good food and everything, so I’m really enjoying my time here,” explains Myers.

Myers plays Division I College Baseball at Washington State University. He says the choice to become a Cougar was an easy one, it’s sort of a family tradition. Both his mother and father attended Washington State and Myers says he’s known from an early age that that’s where he wanted to play ball.

“It’s always kinda been a dream of mine. So, when the opportunity arose for me I kinda jumped on it and that’s where I wanted to go,” says Myers.

Over the summer, one of the biggest areas Myers hopes to see improvement is at the plate. He says facing lots of different pitchers could be the key to helping him achieve that.

Seeing more guys and more repetitions I feel like my hitting’s coming a long way and I feel like catching as well defensively. I feel like all parts of my game are improving right now,” explains Myers.

Myers not only came to North Platte this summer to improve his baseball skills but also to form relationships with others who love the game just as much as he does. He initially got connected with the Plainsmen through one of his college coaches who knows Head Coach of the Plainsmen, JM Kelly.

Those relationships don’t stop with the team either, there’s another great relationship that Myers has made this summer and that’s with his host family. Hank and Kelly Mercer and their grandson are Myers’s host family and he says he thankful for their warm welcome.

“They’ve been great to me. They’ve made me meals and made me feel at home. They really have let me feel like it’s my own home and I’m really thankful for that. I couldn’t be happier with my host family and I’m super proud of everything they’ve done for me,” says Myers.

The 2022 season is the Inaugural Season for the Plainsmen and the community has come out in full force to support the team. Myers says he is grateful to have this experience.

“I think it’s awesome to have the opportunity to be a part of the first Plainsmen Team. You can tell the community is fired up to have us and I think it’s important to do our best to give them a good show and make them want to come back and look forward to next year. So I think it’s a really great opportunity,” says Myers.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.