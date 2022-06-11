Raising awareness and money for local non-profits

OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday kicks off the Big Give Keith County Event that supports and raises awareness for 30 local non-profits. The kick-off event provides the opportunity to learn about various non-profits and choose organizations to financially support. This year’s goal is $300,000.

“The Big Give is bringing awareness to non-profits that people didn’t even know were there,” said Caitlin Garner, Promotions Chair for Big Give Keith County. “There are some non-profits aimed at improving the quality of life.”

One of the requirements for Big Give Keith County is the money donated to non-profits must be used for the community.

Online donations at www.KeithCountyBigGive.org are preferred. People can mail checks to the Keith County Big Give, PO Box 104, Ogallala, NE 69153, or through donation boxes at all the banks in Keith County, the Keith County Chamber of Commerce, and Ole’s in Paxton.

Big Give Keith County is from June 11 to June 18.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.