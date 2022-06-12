Advertisement

Fatal accident near Bridgeport involves Sidney man

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality accident involving a Sidney man near Bridgeport on Saturday afternoon.
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (NCN) -The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality accident involving a Sidney man near Bridgeport on Saturday afternoon.

State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas says Dusty Trembly, 65, was attempting to turn his Dodge Caravan east onto Highway 26 from a historical marker pull-off when the van he was driving collided with a westbound Dodge Dakota pickup at 4:20 p.m.

Trembly was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the van, and the driver of the pickup, were transported by ambulance to the hospital non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

