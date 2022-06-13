Baking in the heat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’ve all heard the saying, “It’s hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk.”

Or, “It’s hot enough to bake cookies in the car.”

So, naturally, meteorologist Ian Mason tried to bake cookies in his car.

To start out, with the high temperature of 97º and low winds, seemed like a hot enough day to bake cookies. Cars that sit in the sun allow heat in through the glass, but the heat doesn’t escape easily. With the heat trapped inside the car, it essentially works as an oven, just at lower temperatures. That doesn’t mean that you can’t bake things in a car though, you just need to expect patience if you do. Let’s just say we’d recommend a darker colored car or warmer temperatures to successfully bake cookies in your car.

See our full results below.

News 2 at Ten Sunday

If you do end up trying this at home, please remember a few things...

DO NOT consume raw cookie dough. It should be baked to the minimum temperature indicated on the package, usually around 165ºF.

DO NOT leave cooking spray in your car. It is combustable and can cause major damage.

Clean out your car beforehand. Baking things in your car absorb not only heat, but other chemicals left in the car. Air freshers can poison you and ruin the cookies.

