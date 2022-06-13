Advertisement

Judge sides with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana in petition lawsuit

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana will need to collect 87,000 signatures on each petition by...
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana will need to collect 87,000 signatures on each petition by July 7, 2022 to see it on the November 2022 ballot.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A federal judge has sided with the group Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana in a lawsuit against the state over its geopolitical requirement for petition signatures.

The lawsuit was filed over the requirement that a petition has to have signatures from 5% of voters from at least 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, stating that the requirement was unconstitutional.

According to the suit, it gives voters in highly-populated counties less power than rural counties. A federal judge agreed, issuing an order Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the requirement.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs to collect 87,000 signatures on two petitions each by July 7 to qualify for the November ballot.

