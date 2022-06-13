Oppressive heat to impact the region Monday; A break from the heat Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and even somewhat stormy weekend, the heat continues for our Monday, but we will see a break from the heat Tuesday.

During the morning Monday, the temperatures were already on the warm note with these indicies in the upper 60s to low 70s and the conditions were sunny to mostly sunny conditions with winds around 5 to 15 mph and dew points were in the 60s and 70s, making the airmass very soupy and this is caused by a strong area of high pressure, bringing in the sweltering and humid conditions. These conditions will continue during the day Monday.

Very warm conditions starting the day Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Monday, the conditions are going to be so oppressive that portions of the region are under a Heat Advisory and this goes into effect from 1 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT. Meaning we will see temperatures in the upper 90s to upper 100s and the heat index will be well in the 100s. During the day Monday, the conditions will be sunny to mostly as well, making conditions feeling even more oppressive.

A heat advisory is in effect for portions of our area Monday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

Things to do during this oppressive heat:

*Make sure people are staying cool and hydrated during the day.

*Check in on their neighbors,especially the elderly and people of the immuncompromised.

*Take plenty of breaks when working outdoors or when doing outdoor activities in general.

Tips when the heat arrives across the region (Andre Brooks)

After a very hot day Monday, a dry cold front will be moving through overnight Monday into Tuesday, allowing for the region to get a break from the sweltering heat with temperatures only climbing into the 60s to 80s with dry conditions continuing. This break won’t last long, as another heat dome will be impacting the region late this week into the weekend with even more oppressive conditions.

A break from the downright oppressive heat Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

