Advertisement

Brittney Griner’s Russia detention extended for third time

FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle...
FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in the first half of the second round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Everett, Wash.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.

The 31-year-old American basketball player has been held in Russia since February when she was detained at a Moscow airport after authorities there claimed she was carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. The U.S. Department of State last month reclassified her as wrongfully detained.

The Khimki district court of the Moscow region extended Griner’s detention for a third time, according to the Tass report, which also cited a top Russian diplomat as saying that Moscow will not consider including Griner in a detainee swap “until a court investigation into her case is completed.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, according to Tass, was responding to US media reports that the Biden administration had offered to exchange convicted arms trader Viktor Bout for Griner. Ryabkov gave no timeline for the proceedings in the player’s case.

Griner’s supporters continue to advocate for her release, with some raising concerns that Moscow might use her as a bargaining chip amid tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was accused of “smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance,” an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison in Russia.

The Houston native plays for the Phoenix Mercury.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Tuesday that it was his understanding that department officials learned of the extension in her detention only through Tass, which he said was problematic.

“This case is problematic from top to bottom,” he said. “It is precisely why we have characterized Brittney Griner as an unlawful detainee. It’s precisely why we are doing everything we can to seek and to affect her prompt release from Russian detention.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
Active scene in North Platte after shooting
At least one dead in local shooting
Baking in the heat
Baking in the heat
Traffic stopped on I-80 near Cozad
One killed in accident near Cozad
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality accident involving a Sidney man near...
Fatal accident near Bridgeport involves Sidney man

Latest News

Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.
Rapper Post Malone welcomes baby girl
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Man held couple hostage, beat them in their own home, police say
FILE - Wall Street closed mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after tumbling into a bear market on...
Stocks dip deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news
New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
3 missing, swept away in drainage ditch after severe storms