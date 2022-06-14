Advertisement

Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
The boy's family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
By Jaclyn Harold and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – A child in Georgia died while playing hide-and-seek with his family Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

WCTV reports Captain Tim Watkins said the boy, between the age of 8 and 10, was found trapped between the washing machine and dryer.

The sheriff’s office said it’s believed the boy was trying to hide behind the appliances when he got stuck.

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5 to 10 minutes and began performing CPR.

Watkins said the child was briefly responsive when emergency responders arrived but then became unresponsive again.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said they believe the child died from positional asphyxiation since there was no trauma to his body when he was found.

There are no charges being brought against the family members at this time, but an official autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

