Cool to seasonable conditions for Tuesday; Warm up continues for the area the rest of the week

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a sweltering and miserable Monday here across Greater Nebraska into the Nebraska Panhandle, conditions are going to be so much better for the area Tuesday, but this will be short lived as another heatwave is poised to enter the area the rest of the week.

During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were in the 50s and 60s and it was mostly sunny to partly cloudy with winds around the north and west and the speeds were 5 to 15 mph and the dew points are drier than what we saw Monday. The reason why conditions here have improved is because we saw a cold front moved through overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, and this allowed for the region to get a so much needed break from the heat, along with a new area of high pressure.

Cool to mild conditions to start the day Tuesday
Cool to mild conditions to start the day Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures will steadily rise into the 70s and 80s throughout the day Tuesday with sunny to mostly sunny conditions and the winds will continue to be out of the north and west and the speeds will increase to 15 to 25 mph. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s and with a very slight chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm as our areaa of low pressure to our north and east brings in a little wrap around moisture.

Very nice day is in store for the region Tuesday
Very nice day is in store for the region Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

For Wednesday into the Father’s Day weekend, we will be dealing with another heatwave entering into the region with temperatures climbing from the 80s on Wendesday with dry conditions to 100s once we get into the day on Friday, lasting into the beginning portions of next week with parched conditions remaining across the area. Stay hydrated and cool this Father’s Day weekend.

Hot conditions to develop later on during the later portion of the week across the region
Hot conditions to develop later on during the later portion of the week across the region(Andre Brooks)

