Deuel County Clerk arrested following NSP investigation

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Chappell woman following an...
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Chappell woman following an investigation related to purchases at the Deuel County Clerk’s Office.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Chappell woman following an investigation related to purchases at the Deuel County Clerk’s Office.

The case was initially referred to NSP by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Investigators developed information that Polly Olson, 59, who serves as the Deuel County Clerk, had purchased more than $18,000 worth of personal items from various retailers using an official Deuel County credit card.

An arrest warrant was issued for Olson on Tuesday, June 14. Troopers arrested Olson a short time later without incident. She has been lodged in Garden County Jail for theft by unlawful taking.

