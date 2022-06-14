Advertisement

Drug investigation leads to arrests in Merrick County

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.  (Press Release)— The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance of the SNARE Drug Task Force, Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, and Central City Police Department, has arrested two people as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The investigation resulted in the location of several controlled substances in traffic stops in central Nebraska.

The first traffic stop occurred in Central City, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 145 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone pills, alprazolam pills, dextroamphetamine pills, liquid methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Jake Spiegel, 41, of Albion, was arrested for several drug-related charges.

The second traffic stop occurred in Chapman, at approximately 12:00 a.m. Monday. Investigators located 183 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana, unknown liquids, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Cheryl Gonzales, 42, of Spencer, was arrested for several drug-related charges.

Both Spiegel and Gonzales were lodged in Merrick County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
Active scene in North Platte after shooting
At least one dead in local shooting
Baking in the heat
Baking in the heat
Traffic stopped on I-80 near Cozad
One killed in accident near Cozad
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality accident involving a Sidney man near...
Fatal accident near Bridgeport involves Sidney man

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
The first court hearing in the legal action between businessman Charles Herbster and State Sen....
LIVE: First hearing in Slama-Herbster legal fight
Very nice day is in store for the region Tuesday
Cool to seasonable conditions for Tuesday; Warm up continues for the area the rest of the week
The flag of the United States of America being displayed at a Flag Day ceremony in North Platte.
North Platte Elks clubs celebrates Flag Day