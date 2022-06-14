Local Cowboys and Cowgirls make the High School National Finals Rodeo

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo was held at Adams County Fair Grounds in Hastings Nebraska where some of the best high school cowboys and cowgirls in the state met to compete. Several area cowboys and cowgirls from the area qualified to go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo later in July. The National High School Finals Rodeo will be held in Gillette, Wyoming July 17th through the 23rd.

Below are all the area cowboys and cowgirls who qualified for the finals:

Bareback Riding

Spencer DeNaeyer- 1st place (213.50) (Seneca, Nebraska)

Tanner Drueke- 4th place (116.50) (Sutherland, Nebraska)

Barrel Racing

Anna Clark- 1st place (181) (Thedford, Nebraska)

Breakaway

Whitney Jennings- 3rd place (111.50) (Seneca, Nebraska)

Shayda Vaughn- 4th place (111) (Hershey, Nebraska)

Bull Riding

Tanner Drueke- 3rd place (74) (Sutherland, Nebraska)

Girls Cutting

Whitney Jennings- 1st place (205) (Seneca, Nebraska)

Mekenna Fisher- 2nd place (198) (Hershey, Nebraska)

Emma Pearson- 3rd place (188) (Broken Bow, Nebraska)

Goat Tying

Ashlyn Hederson- 3rd place (169.50) (Hyannis, Nebraska)

Emma Warren- 4th place (167.50) (Thedford, Nebraska)

Pole Bending

Gracey Taylor- 2nd place (145.50) (Valentine, Nebraska)

Steer Wrestling

Coy Johnston- 1st place (190) (Stapleton, Nebraska)

Dane Pokorny- 2nd place (189.50) (Stapleton, Nebraska)

Team Roping

Brent Charlton (North Platte, Nebraska) & Jate Saults (Big Springs, Nebraska)- 1st place (303)

Carter Anderson (Merriman, Nebraska) & Sage Shrunk (Valentine, Nebraska)- 4th place (250)

Tie Down Roping

Sid Miller- 1st place (169) (Merna, Nebraska)

Jate Saults- 2nd place (168.75) (Big Springs, Nebraska)

Cooper Anderson- 3rd place (157) (Merriman, Nebraska)

Reined Cow Horse

Charlie Bortner- 2nd place (58.5) (McCook, Nebraska)

Tucker Gillespie- 3rd place (47) (McCook, Nebraska)

