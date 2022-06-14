Advertisement

Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition kicks off

Contestants compete at the speech contest during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition.
Contestants compete at the speech contest during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition.(Jon Allen)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Competitors in the Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska competitions took to the stage tonight to compete in the speech contest. Competitors each gave three speeches in front of the judges at Mid Plains Community College.

The contest featured all three contestants between the two competitions, and the crowd featured a host of rodeo royalty including current Miss Rodeo Nebraska Brooke Lehr and current Miss Rodeo America Hailey Frederiksen.

The competition continues Tuesday with the style show at the Mid Plains Community College Theater.

