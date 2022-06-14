Advertisement

North Platte Elks clubs celebrates Flag Day

The flag of the United States of America being displayed at a Flag Day ceremony in North Platte.
The flag of the United States of America being displayed at a Flag Day ceremony in North Platte.(Jon Allen)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Elks post #985 in North Platte celebrated Flag Day a day early today by holding a ceremony and honoring the nations colors and some of those who proudly fly it.

The post handed out two certificates to an individual and a business in the community who properly fly the flag. The post performs the ceremony yearly to honor both the flag and those who have fought to defend it. Flag day is held each year on June 14th.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality accident involving a Sidney man near...
Fatal accident near Bridgeport involves Sidney man
Traffic stopped on I-80 near Cozad
One killed in accident near Cozad
Active scene in North Platte after shooting
At least one dead in local shooting
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

Contestants compete at the speech contest during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition kicks off
KNOP Weather Story 6-13-2022
Not as warm through mid-week; lots of sun ahead
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana will need to collect 87,000 signatures on each petition by...
Judge sides with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana in petition lawsuit
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership