North Platte Elks clubs celebrates Flag Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Elks post #985 in North Platte celebrated Flag Day a day early today by holding a ceremony and honoring the nations colors and some of those who proudly fly it.

The post handed out two certificates to an individual and a business in the community who properly fly the flag. The post performs the ceremony yearly to honor both the flag and those who have fought to defend it. Flag day is held each year on June 14th.

