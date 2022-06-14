Quilt show displays 123 pieces from across the state

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland Days Quilt Show kicked off at its new venue, the Bethel Church Tuesday.

123 quilts from expert and novice quilters from across the state are on display. The quilts range from the early 1800′s to the present. They are hand and machine quilted, pieced and decorated.

The Heartland Quilters Guild organized the event every year. Last year’s show drew more than 700 people.

“One of our quilts ,when it gets down to the next person, will have been in the family for seven generations and they have that documented so that was really cool,” said Teresa Smith, quilt show chairman. “We have one quilt that is just beautiful, but it has no name on it. They got it at an auction and it kind of emphasizes the importance that the people that make these quilts really are artists and need to put their name on it.”

The quilt show continues Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no fee to attend.

