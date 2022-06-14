Advertisement

Woman dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon, officials say

According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the...
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Officials with the National Park Service said a woman visiting the Grand Canyon has died after falling into a river.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center reports a passenger on a commercial river trip fell into the Colorado River on June 11 around 2 p.m. near Pipe Creek Beach.

Officials said commercial guides were able to reach her by boat and began CPR. However, 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was pronounced deceased by rescuers.

The NPS said Patel was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when a current caught her in the Colorado River. Patel hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip.

The park service is investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Officials reminded all visitors to Grand Canyon to ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in the shade during the heat of the day, and watching for signs of distress in traveling companions while dressing appropriately for the weather.

The NPS said it does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

