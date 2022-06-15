NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday afternoon at Rivers Edge Golf Course, golfers from around the area were getting in the NEBRASKALAND days spirit with the Buffalo Bill Golf Classic. It was a full field of golfers and players of all different skill levels hit the links enjoying a beautiful Nebraska summer day. The Buffalo Bill Golf Classic is a beloved event each year that usually kicks off the NEBRASKALAND Days.

NEBRASKALAND Day executive director David Fudge talked about the tournament’s history.

“It’s actually one of the oldest events we have. It used to be in the old days when we get cowboys rolling through all of the country and back with the PRCA. They land on day one and stay for three or four days and this was called the cowboy where we paired up cowboys and business people in town to have a good time out and play golf. So it has evolved a little bit but it’s still the unofficial kick off to the festival,” Fudge explained.

While this is the warm up to the rodeos starting on the 15th, rodeo announcer Randy Corley said this about the golf classic.

“Every year our Buffalo Bill rodeo NEBRASKALAND Days golf tournament pretty much to kick off to get this rodeo started. We have some cowboys out here that have entered that’s nice and they get a chance to meet some of the people in the community. The nice thing is that the businessmen and the people in the community really support this event, so that is a great thing,’ Corely said.

The Buffalo Bill Classic was the perfect way to kick off the NEBRASKALAND Days and there’s many more fun events to come.

