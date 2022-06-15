Advertisement

Campbell man indicted on federal drug charges

Jeremy Kinney faces federal drug and weapons charges.
Jeremy Kinney faces federal drug and weapons charges.(Nebraska Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Campbell man on drug and weapons charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Jeremy A. Kinney, 48, is charged in a three-count Indictment. Count I charges Kinney with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture) on or about May 26. The penalty if convicted is not less than 10 years’ and up to a life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, not less than five years and up to a life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Count II charges Kinney with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on or about May 26. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is not less than 5 years’ and up to life imprisonment consecutive to Count I, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Count III charges Kinney with felon in possession of a firearm on or about May 26. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. There is also an allegation to forfeit United States currency seized on or about May 26, 2022.

Furnas County court records show that state troopers arrested Kinney on May 26 after a high speed chase on Highway 6/34 between Arapahoe and Holdrege. Troopers found three pounds of methamphetamine, a nine millimeter handgun, marijuana and a large amount of cash in Kinney’s vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Airport Authority denied three essential air service (EAS) proposals at their...
North Platte Airport Authority Board denies essential air-service proposals
One person has been arrested following a crash that took the lives of two people Tuesday...
Driver arrested after crash claims two lives near Angora
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Chappell woman following an...
Deuel County Clerk arrested following NSP investigation
The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 6-15-2022
We’re back to sunshine, extreme heat through the weekend
Calie Troyer was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Wednesday afternoon at Mid-Plains Community...
Hershey, Neb. native crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
NP airport authority denies essential air service bids