Campbell man indicted on federal drug charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Campbell man on drug and weapons charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Jeremy A. Kinney, 48, is charged in a three-count Indictment. Count I charges Kinney with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture) on or about May 26. The penalty if convicted is not less than 10 years’ and up to a life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, not less than five years and up to a life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Count II charges Kinney with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on or about May 26. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is not less than 5 years’ and up to life imprisonment consecutive to Count I, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Count III charges Kinney with felon in possession of a firearm on or about May 26. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. There is also an allegation to forfeit United States currency seized on or about May 26, 2022.

Furnas County court records show that state troopers arrested Kinney on May 26 after a high speed chase on Highway 6/34 between Arapahoe and Holdrege. Troopers found three pounds of methamphetamine, a nine millimeter handgun, marijuana and a large amount of cash in Kinney’s vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.