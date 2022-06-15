Driver arrested after crash claims two lives near Angora

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -One person has been arrested following a crash that took the lives of two people Tuesday afternoon near Angora.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. MT Tuesday. Preliminary investigation shows that a southbound dump truck was attempting to enter a construction zone on Highway 385, when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a northbound Ford F-350. The dump truck entered the northbound lane causing a collision with the F-350. The dump truck was loaded with wet cement at the time of the crash.

The driver and rear-seat passenger of the F-350 were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their names are being withheld at this time pending notification of family. A front-seat passenger in the F-350 was transported to Morrill County Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, Aldo Hernandez-Meza, 31, of Mexico, was transported to Morrill County Hospital for minor injuries. Once released from the hospital, he was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and failure to yield the right of way. He has been lodged in Morrill County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

