Gov. Ricketts tests positive for COVID-19

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gov. Pete Ricketts said he and his wife, First Lady Susanne Shore, have tested positive for COVID-19. In a news release sent Wednesday morning, the governor said they are both experiencing “very minor symptoms”.

“We will be following CDC guidelines and will be isolating,” Gov. Ricketts said.

The latest CDC guidance on quarantine and isolation is available here:  COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation | CDC.

There is a moderate risk of COVID-19 spreading in Lancaster County, based on the local health department’s risk dial.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week as key indicators are holding steady.(LLCHD)

