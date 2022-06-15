Advertisement

Miss Rodeo Nebraska Style Show

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid Plains Community College hosted the final night of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition. For this night it was the style show as these young ladies showed off their boots, nice hats, and their elegant dresses. The style show was a big part of tonight’s events, but the contestants were also asked some thought provoking questions. Miss Rodeo Nebraska Contestant Rebel Sieklocha was asked, If you are a PRCA athlete going on the road this year with inflation at an all-time high and the high cost of fuel, what would your approach be to make it cost effective and profitable?

She answered, ”First and foremost, I will find myself a traveling partner or two. Maybe convince my brother to tag along to some of his rodeos and I will also make sure that I am keeping track of all my expenses and being smart about the money that I spend, and the rodeos I enter. I will pay attention to the pay out of each rodeo and also make sure that I am trying my hardest I can to compete as hard as i can in my event.”

The new Miss Teen Rodeo will be crowned tomorrow at 1:30, and Miss Rodeo Nebraska will be crowned Wednesday night at the first night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

