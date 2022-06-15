Advertisement

Nationals Junior team hosts Lexington

North Platte Nationals
The Nationals Juniors defeat Lexington 20-0.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals used a big first inning and an even bigger third inning to grab a run rule victory over Lexington 20-0.

The Nationals got out to a 9-0 start after one inning and didn’t look back, putting Lexington’s hitters away in the second. Only one run came in during the second inning, but the Nationals took advantage of walks and hit batsmen to put up a ten spot in the third and close out the game.

The Nationals juniors are back in action on June 21st for a double header in Grand Island.

