NEBRASKAland Days competitive art show continues at Prairie Arts Center

By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Prairie Arts Center in North Platte plays host to the NEBRASKAland Days competitive art show. The gallery, which opened at the beginning of June, will stay open for viewers through the end of the month.

The show features paintings, sculptures, and photographs from artists across Nebraska, with the winners receiving a NEBRASKAland Days themed trophy and a cash prize. Categories for this years show include wildlife, western, and landscape.

Viewers can meet the artists during a June 21st reception which will feature the crowning of the champions in this years show. A people’s choice award is also available, with fans able to vote for their favorite piece of art while at the gallery.

