North Platte City Council gives first round approval for TIF for housing development

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A proposed workforce housing development project on the city’s north side has stirred quite the debate over the last two weeks.

The North Platte City Council approved the first of two votes for the project at their June 7 meeting. The public also had the opportunity to see blueprints of what these homes could look like if the project comes to fruition.

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation is seeking $1.8 million in tax increment financing to install utilities, streets and other infrastructure for the housing development project at Adams Avenue and 17th Street.

According to chamber president and CEO Gary Person, the 51-single family homes will include three bedrooms and a two-car garage. The homes would be in the $250,000-$275,000 market range.

Person noted proposals such as these help pave the way to attract future housing developers. As it stands, there are currently Shot in the Arm incentives to build 34 homes, but so far there have been no takers. The incentives expire in April.

“We have some companies that are based out of here that are developing in other neighboring communities because those communities have made it easy for them to do so and we’re trying to nurture every relationship that we can,” Person said. “We’re wide open on anything. We have no contract with anybody right now.”

The council also voted 6 to 2 to rezone the land, which sits on 13 acres, from the current transitional ag zone to an R-2 residential.

“It is an R-2 project and that would allow for townhomes, duplexes and higher density homes,” said councilman Ty Lucas. “I think they may need to use townhomes and duplexes to be successful in this subdivision and I think we need to go in with that with our eyes open. We need a new mobile home park, a new place for tiny homes, we need places for all sorts of homes and around rural acreages. I mean, we need it all.”

Council members Mark Woods and Donna Tryon voted against the proposal. As of June 7, there were only 17 homes on the market. Half are selling for more than $200,000.

The North Platte City Council Housing Development & Industrial Park proposals.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.