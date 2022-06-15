North Platte Nationals Seniors host Lexington
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals Seniors took down Lexington Tuesday night at Bill Wood Field in the first of a three game home-stand.
The Nationals used a 5 run second inning to jump out in front and did not look back as they took the victory 17-4. The Nationals home-stand continues on Wednesday against Grand Island.
