North Platte Nationals Seniors host Lexington

North Platte Nationals
The Nationals Seniors used a big second inning to defeat Lexington.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals Seniors took down Lexington Tuesday night at Bill Wood Field in the first of a three game home-stand.

The Nationals used a 5 run second inning to jump out in front and did not look back as they took the victory 17-4. The Nationals home-stand continues on Wednesday against Grand Island.

