Seasonable and sunny conditions Wednesday; Heatwave coming late week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mainly dry Tuesday, the conditions will be seasonable and remaining sunny for our Wednesday, with a heatwave coming into the area later this week.

During the morning Wednesday, temperatures started on a cool note with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with some shower activty and clouds, but that has since diminshed as our area of high pressure continuing to take shape. Winds were relatively light with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the wind direction was mainly out of the north and west. During the rest of the day Wednesday, highs will be apporaching the low to upper 80s with sunny conditions and winds will shift from the north and west to south and west and the speeds will remain in the 5 to 15 mph range as our area of high pressure continue to move in the region,supressing any major cloud cover and precipitation. Overnight Wednesday, lows will dip into the 40s and 50s with clear to mostly clear conditions with speeds remaining the same.

Seasonable conditions are in store for the area Wednesday
Seasonable conditions are in store for the area Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday into this Father’s Day weekend, the heat will be cranking up and the conditions will remain arid and sunny with highs ranging from the 90s on Thursday into the triple digits on Friday into Sunday for most areas. The Panhandle will be starting to escape the heat on Father’s Day with highs in the upper 90s with some shower and thunderstorm activty possible as our next storm system starts making it’s presence known. This system will continue to march over the area later on during the next workweek.

Sweltering conditions are in store for the region later on during the week into the weekend
Sweltering conditions are in store for the region later on during the week into the weekend(Andre Brooks)

