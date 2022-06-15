Advertisement

Tickets on sale for NPCC raffle car

Tickets for the car went on sale June 12th and cost $10.(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ticket sales for this year’s North Platte Community College raffle car began June 12. The car is a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass that has been restored by students in the Automotive and Auto Body departments at the college.

This year marks 17 out of the last 18 for the raffle, only missing 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. There are 10,000 tickets available for $10 each. Money raised from this raffle goes toward scholarships inside of the programs at NPCC.

The car will make its public debut at the Antique Car Show and Parade on Friday, June 17, at Memorial Park as a part of the NEBRASKAland Days celebrations. More appearances are scheduled for the car throughout the summer before the winner is announced at the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine on September 10th in Memorial Park.

