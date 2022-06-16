Advertisement

Bethany Iles preforms Trick Act at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo

Nebraskaland Days 2022
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -From a young age Trick Performer, Bethany Iles, had a love for horses. She grew up traveling around to rodeos performing with her twin sister and younger sister. But, as the trio grew older Bethany was the only one who continued traveling around performing.

“I’m very blessed. I’ve been able to make a career out of it and travel all around the United States all year doing it,” explains Iles.

As the old saying goes, do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life. Whether it’s doing a performance at a rodeo or training that’s exactly what trick performer Bethany does every day. Bethany works heavily with her horses; not only teaching them tricks but also, keeping them in shape for performances. And then in her time that’s not spent doing performances or working with her horses, Bethany tries to keep herself in shape lifting weights, doing yoga, and throwing in a little bit of cardio when she can.

“Every time I go in I’ve got butterflies. It’s nerves, it’s the excitement you know whatever it is. But I think if I didn’t have that feeling I wouldn’t want to do it anymore, you know, cause that’s what makes it fun. I can do this at home all the time, but when you’ve got the crowd there it’s just an incredible feeling. There’s no high like it,” says Iles.

The bond between any cowboy or cowgirl and their horse is something like no other and it’s no different for Bethany and her horses Cowboy and Vanilla. While Bethany is performing her tricks she has to be able to trust that her two horses are going to do what she’s trained them to do.

“With what I do I set him on his pattern and I let the reigns go and it’s his job to keep running. And often times my foot’s in a strap and I’m hanging upside down and my hair is dragging the dirt and I have to trust that he’s gonna run his pattern and he’s gonna take care of me,” explains Iles.

Bethany will be performing her act each night at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and with no shortage of tricks or flips it’s sure to impress.

“So I just got a new one and it’s really really hard, but it’s one I worked hard on. It’s where I do, it’s called the cartwheel vault. Basically, you do a front flip off the horse and you land facing forward and you have to jump backwards to land back up in the saddle. It’s really difficult and it’s really rewarding” Iles says.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Airport Authority denied three essential air service (EAS) proposals at their...
North Platte Airport Authority Board denies essential air-service proposals
The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say
One person has been arrested following a crash that took the lives of two people Tuesday...
Driver arrested after crash claims two lives near Angora
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Chappell woman following an...
Deuel County Clerk arrested following NSP investigation
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

Latest News

Lindsey's 6 o'clock Sports 6/15
Lindsey's 6 o'clock sports 06/15
Nebraskaland Days Car Raffle
Nebraskaland Days Car Raffle
Rebel Sjeklocha wins the Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown for 2022.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 crowned
Nationals vs. Grand Island Game 1 (Seniors)
Nationals vs. Grand Island Game 1 Highlights