Every penny helps, because it costs a lot to run a rural fire department

“What $200 buys”
News 2 at Six
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 14, Operation Christmas Card and KNOP News 2 joined forces along with a lot of very generous people in North Platte and the surrounding areas to hold a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser for area rural fire departments.

With help from the Downtown Association in securing a location (and more), ice cream provided by Double Dips Ice Creamery, pizza from Domino’s Pizza, free port-a-potty use from Scotties Potties of Ogallala, power from 3E Electrical Solutions, music from Strawbone and Kenny Odean, D & S DJ and Karaoke, John Martin and George Lauby, and the generosity of the City of North Platte, over $1400 was raised.

Fire departments from a certain mile radius were invited. They were told that of those sending at least one representative, five departments would be chosen from a drawing to split the proceeds of the fundraiser. However, only seven fire departments were able to attend, so it was decided to split the proceeds seven ways. People from across North Platte and beyond came for free will donation root beer floats, live and karaoke music, pizza, and a chance to see a grass rig from the Volunteer Fire Department in Farnam, and a city fire truck from the North Platte Fire Department, up close.

Those attending and getting $200 each were rural fire departments from Hershey, Brady, Curtis, Farnam, Wallace, North Platte, and Gothenburg. Hershey, Brady, and Curtis were each given their cash on the night of the event. Checks are being mailed to the remaining departments.

After the fundraiser, Chief Tim Nicholson of the Curtis Volunteer Fire Department shared with News 2 an example of why it is so expensive to fund a rural fire department, and why every penny donated is appreciated. Chief Nicholson shared what $200 could buy. He demonstrated the equipment to protect one firefighter’s head.

A look at what $200 will buy for a fire department.
A look at what $200 will buy for a fire department.

