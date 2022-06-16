Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady back opposing candidates for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Patty Pansing Brooks announced a new endorsement Thursday, in the race for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.

Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, is backed by Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore. She referred to Shore as her friend in the announcement.

Meanwhile her husband, Gov. Pete Ricketts, publicly supports her Republican opponent, Mike Flood, in the race.

The special election to fill the remainder of former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s term is June 28. Flood and Pansing Brooks are the candidates in that race as well as the General Election in November.

