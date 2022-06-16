Hot and dry conditions Thursday; Heatwave continues into the Father’s Day weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and dry Wednesday, the outside thermostat will continue to increase Thursday into the Father’s Day weekend.

During the morning Thursday, temperatures were in the 50s and 60s and indicies went low as the 40s. Winds were relatively light with speeds of 5 to 10 mph and the dew points were in the 20s to 40s, making the airmass very parched of any moisture, allowing for conditions to feel very arid. This is caused by a strong area of high pressure impacting our area and this will contribute in our heatwave this Father’s Day weekend.

During the day Thursday, temperatures will be cranking up with highs apporaching the upper 80s to upper 90s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions and the winds will be still light with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, conditions will remain on the mild side with lows approaching the 60s, and the conditions will remain mostly clear and the winds will be near calm.

Friday,Father’s Day weekend and into Monday is where the heatwave really starts taking off. As the area of high pressure starts shifting towards the south and east, this is going to continue to intensify the heat around here and with the heat indicies being well over 100 degrees during this time, areas along and south of Highway 92 are under a Excessive Heat Watch and this goes into effect 10 a.m. CDT Friday until 7 p.m. CDT. Highs during this time frame will be well into the 100s with mainly dry conditions continuing. However late Father’s Day night into Monday, a cold front will be moving into the area, saving the day by providing some relief from the heat and this storm system will also provide some storm chances as well. People and pets need to stay hydrated, cool, check in their neighbors, and take plenty of breaks from all outdoor activities.

