Interview with Lane Livingston, tie down roper

NEBRASKAland Days Rodeo Slack,
News 2 at Six
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The rodeos in North Platte are important to rodeo contestants across the nation. With a nice purse and a kick-off to the season, contestants like Lane Livingston of Seymour, Texas are glad to make the trip.

News 2 caught up with this 27-year-old tie-down roper in a live interview Wednesday during the 6:00 pm news. Livingston competed in the Wednesday morning Rodeo Slack in North Platte for NEBRASKAland Days, and he and competitor Marty Yates are tied going into Thursday’s Rodeo Slack, each with a 7.5-second run on Wednesday.

Livingston is currently 17th in the PRCA world standings. His horse is a nine-year-old gelding named Rudy, who he says, “is real easy and fun to ride and makes my job easy.”

The Buffalo Bill Rodeo is America’s original rodeo, first hosted by Buffalo Bill in 1882 as the Old Glory Blowout. Professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation will vie for $110,000 in prize money. Tickets range in price from $10 to $23; purchase online at www.Nebraskalanddays.com, at the NLD office, or at the gate.

For more information, visit www.NebraskaLandDays.com.

