Keith County Big Give Initiative

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Keith County Big Give is going on its second year strong this week as the fundraisers for more than 30 non profit organizations begins. This is a week long initiative that began June 11 and runs through the 18th. Mandy Hoover who helps out with the Keith County Big Give talked more about what this week is all about.

“ For us the Big Give is a chance to come together collaboratively and generate a lot of enthusiasm and excitement to do some concentrated fundraising. This is for more than 30 organizations altogether. This really gives us a chance to build a sense of community, and together to make a huge impact in the community. Since we have matching funds every donation big or small goes that much further,” Hoover said.

If you are interested in making a donation please visit Keithcountybiggive.org and don’t forget to out your money where your heart is.

