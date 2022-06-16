Landowner says, “It’s Goosebumps City,” as Garrison Flag is raised south of Stapleton on Flag Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - He said he has been wanting to do it for years, and now he finally has. John Childears’ home is south of Stapleton about ten miles. And on the edge of his land overlooking Highway 83, he had a 70-foot flagpole placed. That flagpole is now the permanent home of a 20x38 foot Garrison Flag, and yes, watching it unfurl on Flag Day 2022, Monday, June 14, at 10:00 in the morning, gave those attending, “goosebumps.” In fact there were tears, gasps, and applause.

You will see the flag as you crest the slight curve traveling north from North Platte to Stapleton. The same opportunity is there for those heading south.

Childears says he hopes it flies forever.

“I’m very proud to support veterans, and our country, and try to stimulate people to realize what we have and to honor our flag and country, and do the right thing.”

Miss Nebraska Steffany Lien of Lincoln and Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen Alexandra Thompson of North Platte joined the crowd for the flag-raising. Childears said he is happy to see young people take an interest. Veterans, police, Nebraska Senator Mike Jacobson, and Sheriff Jerome Kramer atop his horse Samson, also attended.

The flag is lit for all to see along the roadside, once the sun goes down, too.

