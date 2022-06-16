Advertisement

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 crowned

Rebel Sjeklocha named Miss Rodeo Nebraska for 2022.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Rebel Sjeklocha received her 2022 Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown in front of the crowd at night one of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. Sjeklocha takes the crown from reigning Miss Rodeo Nebraska Brooke Lehr.

Plenty of rodeo royalty were on hand to welcome Sjeklocha into the club including the current Miss Rodeo America Hailey Frederiksen, and Miss Rodeo winners from other states as well.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Airport Authority denied three essential air service (EAS) proposals at their...
North Platte Airport Authority Board denies essential air-service proposals
The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say
One person has been arrested following a crash that took the lives of two people Tuesday...
Driver arrested after crash claims two lives near Angora
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Chappell woman following an...
Deuel County Clerk arrested following NSP investigation
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

Latest News

Reaching base after tying up the game at 11
North Platte takes on Grand Island in Legion Baseball
Buffalo Bill Rodeo Trick Act
Bethany Iles preforms Trick Act at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo
Lindsey's 6 o'clock Sports 6/15
Lindsey's 6 o'clock sports 06/15
Nebraskaland Days Car Raffle
Nebraskaland Days Car Raffle