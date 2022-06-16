Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 crowned

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Rebel Sjeklocha received her 2022 Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown in front of the crowd at night one of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. Sjeklocha takes the crown from reigning Miss Rodeo Nebraska Brooke Lehr.

Plenty of rodeo royalty were on hand to welcome Sjeklocha into the club including the current Miss Rodeo America Hailey Frederiksen, and Miss Rodeo winners from other states as well.

