Advertisement

More shoppers heading back to in-person stores rather than online

Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.
Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are back to shopping the old-fashioned way: in-person.

Last month, online retail sales rose 2.2% compared to May 2021, according to Mastercard.

However, in-store purchases jumped up 13.4%.

Some analysts say inflation is playing a factor, causing some consumers to shy away from buying big-ticket items, like furniture, which is often bought online.

Another reason for the rise of in-store shopping is that many people want to get out after largely being locked inside the house during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say
The North Platte Airport Authority denied three essential air service (EAS) proposals at their...
North Platte Airport Authority Board denies essential air-service proposals
Calie Troyer was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Wednesday afternoon at Mid-Plains Community...
Hershey, Neb. native crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska
20x38 foot flag raised south of Stapleton on Flag Day 2022
Landowner says, “It’s Goosebumps City,” as Garrison Flag is raised south of Stapleton on Flag Day
One person has been arrested following a crash that took the lives of two people Tuesday...
Driver arrested after crash claims two lives near Angora

Latest News

FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
Senate OKs enhanced benefits for vets exposed to burn pits
Oregon husband donates kidney to wife on 36th wedding anniversary.
Husband donates kidney to wife on 36th wedding anniversary
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
The legislation will require school resource officers to be made aware of who is allowed to be...
Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana