North Platte takes on Grand Island in Legion Baseball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -In the first game of the double header, both teams brought their offensive games today. Grand Island got on the board first by scoring two runs in the first inning to get things rolling. The Nationals would strike back in the bottom of the first with the help of Carsen Johnson, who got an RBI to tie the game back up at two.

The next inning, Tristen Buyer hit a ball out to left field that drove in two runs to tie things back up at 4. Moving along to the fifth, the Nationals found themselves down by two runs, then Carsen Johnson came up with a clutch two-run double to tie things back up at eight.

In the final inning of the first game, the Nationals again found themselves in a hole. Down eleven to nine after a few walks, Carson Johnson again came up with his fourth hit of the game, driving home his 5th RBI of the game to tie things at 11. The biggest at bat of them all came by the way of a bunt by Cooper Hill which ended the game in walk-off fashion with a final score of 12-11 Nats.

In the second game of the double header, the offense continued right off the bat in the first inning. Caden Joneson riffles a ball between third and short to drive in a couple runs to give the Nats an early 2-0 lead. Next at bat, Carson Johnson, this time affecting the game on the base pad, steals third, and advances home on an errand throw to give the Nats a 3-0 lead in the first. Grand Island will come back though and defeat the Nationals by a score of 6-5.

