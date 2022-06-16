Advertisement

North Platte takes on Grand Island in Legion Baseball

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -In the first game of the double header, both teams brought their offensive games today. Grand Island got on the board first by scoring two runs in the first inning to get things rolling. The Nationals would strike back in the bottom of the first with the help of Carsen Johnson, who got an RBI to tie the game back up at two.

The next inning, Tristen Buyer hit a ball out to left field that drove in two runs to tie things back up at 4. Moving along to the fifth, the Nationals found themselves down by two runs, then Carsen Johnson came up with a clutch two-run double to tie things back up at eight.

In the final inning of the first game, the Nationals again found themselves in a hole. Down eleven to nine after a few walks, Carson Johnson again came up with his fourth hit of the game, driving home his 5th RBI of the game to tie things at 11. The biggest at bat of them all came by the way of a bunt by Cooper Hill which ended the game in walk-off fashion with a final score of 12-11 Nats.

In the second game of the double header, the offense continued right off the bat in the first inning. Caden Joneson riffles a ball between third and short to drive in a couple runs to give the Nats an early 2-0 lead. Next at bat, Carson Johnson, this time affecting the game on the base pad, steals third, and advances home on an errand throw to give the Nats a 3-0 lead in the first. Grand Island will come back though and defeat the Nationals by a score of 6-5.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Airport Authority denied three essential air service (EAS) proposals at their...
North Platte Airport Authority Board denies essential air-service proposals
The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say
One person has been arrested following a crash that took the lives of two people Tuesday...
Driver arrested after crash claims two lives near Angora
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Chappell woman following an...
Deuel County Clerk arrested following NSP investigation
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

Latest News

Buffalo Bill Rodeo Night One Highlights
Buffalo Bill Rodeo: Night One
Buffalo Bill Rodeo Trick Act
Bethany Iles preforms Trick Act at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo
Lindsey's 6 o'clock Sports 6/15
Lindsey's 6 o'clock sports 06/15
Nebraskaland Days Car Raffle
Nebraskaland Days Car Raffle