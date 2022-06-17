Advertisement

Alaska officials release new details on milk, sealant mix-up

The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.(Ben Hohenstatt | Ben Hohenstatt/The Juneau Empire via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — School district officials in Alaska investigating how students at a summer program were served floor sealant instead of milk say the two products were not on the same pallet as first believed.

Tuesday’s incident at a summer program in Juneau remains under investigation.

The Juneau School District says it now understands that in the spring of 2021, a pallet of sealant was mistakenly delivered to a food commodity warehouse at the same time as four pallets of shelf stable milk.

The district says the pallet of floor sealant remained untouched in storage with other food products until this week, when the district’s food service contractor “ran short on milk and sent staff to retrieve shelf stable milk.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
20x38 foot flag raised south of Stapleton on Flag Day 2022
Landowner says, “It’s Goosebumps City,” as Garrison Flag is raised south of Stapleton on Flag Day
Kyle Miotke
NSP troopers locate missing Indiana girl near Kearney, Colorado man arrested
Rebel Sjeklocha wins the Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown for 2022.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 crowned
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 3rd victim of shooting at Alabama church dies

Latest News

The North Platte Moose Lodge 551 held their annual BBQ pulled pork sandwich feed Thursday.
Moose Lodge 551 BBQ pork sandwich feed draws record crowd
Kids used their creativity to build the sandcastles of their dreams.
Kids participate in annual sandcastle building competition
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
Screams, threats as New Mexico counties try to certify vote
Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021....
Students sue for review, changes after Oxford High shooting