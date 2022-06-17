Buffalo Bill Rodeo: Night Two

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Another big crowd showed up and showed out for the second night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. Attached is a full list of the results from Night Two.

Bareback Riding:

1.) Ty Breuer (Mandan, North Dakota)- 82 points

2.) Tanner Aus (Granite Falls, Minnesota)- 79 points

3.) Nate McFadden (Elsmere, Nebraska)- 77 points

**No other rider qualified

Steer Wrestling:

1.) Nick Guy (Sparta, Wisconsin)- 5.1 seconds

2.) Cameron Morman (Glen Ullin, North Dakota)- 5.7 seconds

3.) Taz Olson (Prairie City, South Dakota)- 6.1 seconds

4.) Shayde Etherton (Borden, Indiana)- 8.5 seconds

Tie-Down Roping:

1.) Cash Hooper (Carlsbad, New Mexico)- 8.5 seconds

2.) Riley Wakefield (O’Neill, Nebraska)- 8.6 seconds

3.) Owen Wahlert (Grover, Colorado)- 9.1 seconds

4.) Clay Bauer (Arcadia, Nebraska)- 9.4 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding:

1.) Jacob Kammerer (Philip, South Dakota)- 83 points

2.) Cole Elshere (Faith, South Dakota)- 80 points

2.) Jake Foster (Meadow, South Dakota)- 80 points

4.) TW Flowers (Old Glory, Texas)- 75.5

Breakaway Roping

1.) Amber Carson (Grassy Butte, North Dakota)- 3.0 seconds

2.) Danielle Wray (Ord, Nebraska)- 4.0 seconds

3.) Sydney Graff (Long Pine, Nebraska)- 4.4 seconds

4.) Haley Huls (Lennox, South Dakota)- 5.6 seconds

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.