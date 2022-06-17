Advertisement

Buffalo Bill Rodeo: Night Two

Nebraskaland Days 2022
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Another big crowd showed up and showed out for the second night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. Attached is a full list of the results from Night Two.

Bareback Riding:

1.) Ty Breuer (Mandan, North Dakota)- 82 points

2.) Tanner Aus (Granite Falls, Minnesota)- 79 points

3.) Nate McFadden (Elsmere, Nebraska)- 77 points

**No other rider qualified

Steer Wrestling:

1.) Nick Guy (Sparta, Wisconsin)- 5.1 seconds

2.) Cameron Morman (Glen Ullin, North Dakota)- 5.7 seconds

3.) Taz Olson (Prairie City, South Dakota)- 6.1 seconds

4.) Shayde Etherton (Borden, Indiana)- 8.5 seconds

Tie-Down Roping:

1.) Cash Hooper (Carlsbad, New Mexico)- 8.5 seconds

2.) Riley Wakefield (O’Neill, Nebraska)- 8.6 seconds

3.) Owen Wahlert (Grover, Colorado)- 9.1 seconds

4.) Clay Bauer (Arcadia, Nebraska)- 9.4 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding:

1.) Jacob Kammerer (Philip, South Dakota)- 83 points

2.) Cole Elshere (Faith, South Dakota)- 80 points

2.) Jake Foster (Meadow, South Dakota)- 80 points

4.) TW Flowers (Old Glory, Texas)- 75.5

Breakaway Roping

1.) Amber Carson (Grassy Butte, North Dakota)- 3.0 seconds

2.) Danielle Wray (Ord, Nebraska)- 4.0 seconds

3.) Sydney Graff (Long Pine, Nebraska)- 4.4 seconds

4.) Haley Huls (Lennox, South Dakota)- 5.6 seconds

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say
20x38 foot flag raised south of Stapleton on Flag Day 2022
Landowner says, “It’s Goosebumps City,” as Garrison Flag is raised south of Stapleton on Flag Day
Calie Troyer was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Wednesday afternoon at Mid-Plains Community...
Hershey, Neb. native crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska
The North Platte Airport Authority denied three essential air service (EAS) proposals at their...
North Platte Airport Authority Board denies essential air-service proposals

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics center Al...
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
Vince Genatone Nebraska Male Athlete of the Year
Genatone is named Male Athlete of the Year
Lindsey Live Sports at 6 o'clock 06/16
Lindsey's Sports 6'oclock
Buffalo Bill Rodeo Night Two Highlights
Buffalo Bill Rodeo Night Two Highlights