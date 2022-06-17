Buffalo Bill Rodeo: Night Two
Nebraskaland Days 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Another big crowd showed up and showed out for the second night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. Attached is a full list of the results from Night Two.
Bareback Riding:
1.) Ty Breuer (Mandan, North Dakota)- 82 points
2.) Tanner Aus (Granite Falls, Minnesota)- 79 points
3.) Nate McFadden (Elsmere, Nebraska)- 77 points
**No other rider qualified
Steer Wrestling:
1.) Nick Guy (Sparta, Wisconsin)- 5.1 seconds
2.) Cameron Morman (Glen Ullin, North Dakota)- 5.7 seconds
3.) Taz Olson (Prairie City, South Dakota)- 6.1 seconds
4.) Shayde Etherton (Borden, Indiana)- 8.5 seconds
Tie-Down Roping:
1.) Cash Hooper (Carlsbad, New Mexico)- 8.5 seconds
2.) Riley Wakefield (O’Neill, Nebraska)- 8.6 seconds
3.) Owen Wahlert (Grover, Colorado)- 9.1 seconds
4.) Clay Bauer (Arcadia, Nebraska)- 9.4 seconds
Saddle Bronc Riding:
1.) Jacob Kammerer (Philip, South Dakota)- 83 points
2.) Cole Elshere (Faith, South Dakota)- 80 points
2.) Jake Foster (Meadow, South Dakota)- 80 points
4.) TW Flowers (Old Glory, Texas)- 75.5
Breakaway Roping
1.) Amber Carson (Grassy Butte, North Dakota)- 3.0 seconds
2.) Danielle Wray (Ord, Nebraska)- 4.0 seconds
3.) Sydney Graff (Long Pine, Nebraska)- 4.4 seconds
4.) Haley Huls (Lennox, South Dakota)- 5.6 seconds
