Advertisement

Cake Bake Decorating fundraiser

North Platte Chamber Hostesses
News 2 at Six
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday, the North Platte Hostesses held their annual fundraiser, the Cake Bake Decorating competition. Over a bakers’ dozen teams and one craft team used their creativity to decorate cakes and crafts modeled after this year’s NEBRASKAland theme: Colonel Cody’s Opry.

“I have been glancing at what the craft girls are putting together,” said Kim Bonomo, Co-Chair of Cake Bake decorating. “It is amazing what people will come up with in an hour and a half. There is most definitely lots of talent right here in Lincoln County.”

The decorated cakes and crafts auction is at the Platte Bar on Friday, June 17, at 1 p.m.

“For us as the chamber hostess, this is a big fundraiser for us to contribute back to the community with the funds we make,” said Chrissy Wiegand, Co-chair of Cake Bake decorating. “We look forward to it. We plan for it, and we are proud of it.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say
20x38 foot flag raised south of Stapleton on Flag Day 2022
Landowner says, “It’s Goosebumps City,” as Garrison Flag is raised south of Stapleton on Flag Day
The North Platte Airport Authority denied three essential air service (EAS) proposals at their...
North Platte Airport Authority Board denies essential air-service proposals
Calie Troyer was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Wednesday afternoon at Mid-Plains Community...
Hershey, Neb. native crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

Latest News

KNOP Weather Story 6-16-2022
We’re back to sunshine, extreme heat through the weekend
Fort Cody is hosting live concerts each Thursday night through the summer.
Fort Cody Music Series: 12 summers of music
The first Lincoln County Courthouse was built in the 1870s.
History of the Lincoln County Courthouse
Cake Bake Decorating
N-land - Cake bake Contest