Cake Bake Decorating fundraiser

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday, the North Platte Hostesses held their annual fundraiser, the Cake Bake Decorating competition. Over a bakers’ dozen teams and one craft team used their creativity to decorate cakes and crafts modeled after this year’s NEBRASKAland theme: Colonel Cody’s Opry.

“I have been glancing at what the craft girls are putting together,” said Kim Bonomo, Co-Chair of Cake Bake decorating. “It is amazing what people will come up with in an hour and a half. There is most definitely lots of talent right here in Lincoln County.”

The decorated cakes and crafts auction is at the Platte Bar on Friday, June 17, at 1 p.m.

“For us as the chamber hostess, this is a big fundraiser for us to contribute back to the community with the funds we make,” said Chrissy Wiegand, Co-chair of Cake Bake decorating. “We look forward to it. We plan for it, and we are proud of it.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.