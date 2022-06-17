Dry conditions with a heatwave impacting the area Father’s Day weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and dry day Thursday, that trend will continue into the Father’s Day weekend into early next week, with a cold front moving inlate Father’s Day weekend.

During the morning Friday, temperatures started out on a mild note with values in the 60s and even a few 70s with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions and the winds were breezy with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the direction of the winds were south and east and with these southeast winds, they are bringing the muggy conditions back into the area, making the airmass feel soupy. The reason why we are seeing this is because we are dealing with a strong area of high pressure and this area of high pressure will bring an onslaught of intense heat. On that note, areas along and south of Highway 92 are under a Excessive Heat Watch from 12 p.m. CDT Saturday until 8 p.m. CDT. This means temperatures will be in the 100s and the heat index will be well into the 110s. During this time, people and pets need to stay cool and hydrated, check in on your neighbors, especially the elderly and immunocompromised and take plenty of breaks if any outdoor activity is necessary.

Oppressive heat to impact the viewing area Friday, and especailly Saturday into Monday (Andre Brooks)

The timing for the severe heat for North Platte and the Greater Nebraska will start later Friday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 100s and overnight lows being in the 70s with humid conditions remaining. The peak timing for the heat across Greater Nebraska will be Saturday into Father;s Day Sunday with highs potentially getting into the upper 100s with dry conditions. On Monday, the temperatures start dropping back into the low 100s with afternoon to evening thunderstorms with a cold front to move through and allowing for the region to cool down some for Tuesday into Wednesday. A warm up with recommence here later next week.

Very hot conditions are in store for Greater Nebraska Father's Day weekend (Andre Brooks)

The timing for the severe heat for Scottsbluff and the Nebraska Panhandle will start later Friday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 100s and overnight lows being in the 70s with humid conditions remaining. The peak timing for the heat across the Nebraska Pnahandle will be Friday into Saturday with highs remaining in the 100s on Saturday. A cold front will be moving through the area Father’s Day afternoon into the evening and this will bring in some cooler weather with temperatures in the 90s and these 90s will last into Monday. Upper 80s will be in the headlines Tuesday with a rapid increase in temperatures later next week.

Extensive Heat is in store for us the majority of Father''s Day weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.