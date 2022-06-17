Fort Cody Music Series: 12 summers of music

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On June 16, local musical talent Big Daddy B and the Wrecking Machines kicked off the twelfth annual Fort Cody Music series. The music series brings live music to North Platte each Thursday.

“We are starting the season and get to help people excited,” said Nate Bockus, a Member of Big Daddy B and Wrecking Machines.

Fort Cody is hosting live concerts each Thursday night through the summer. Local artists will headline for other musical talents. Big Daddy B and the Wrecking Machines headlined for Wild Roses.

“North Platte is super fun and interactive,” said Bockus. “There are a lot of awesome local musicians that come out. It’s great to perform off those interactions, and I dig it. I am excited to share some new tunes.”

Admission is $5 per Thursday and $25 for season passes for the Fort Cody Music 2022 series.

“I am honored that Rob reached out and asked us to play during NEBRASKAland days,” Bockus. “It’s awesome to connect and share with the community here. I am excited to get people pumped up.”

Upcoming acts in the Fort Cody Music series:

June 16 – Wild Roses (Rock)

June 23 – Bases Loaded (Rock)

June 30 – ELL (Pop)

July 7 – The Littlest Birds & Waylian Ann (Bluegrass & Folk Country)

July 14 – Ben Benford & Vanessa Lively (Folk)

July 21 – David G. Smith (Singer/Songwriter)

July 28 – Daniel Christian (Pop Americana)

August 4 – Quilan Valdez (Folk)

August 11 @ 4 p.m. – Stockade Fest: American Rebel Tour – McKenzie Jalynn Harlow

For more information about the Fort Cody Music series hosted by N Route entertainment, visit https://www.facebook.com/nrouteentertainment/.

