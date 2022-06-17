Genatone is named Male Athlete of the Year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During his time in North Platte, the community has seen Vince Genatone shine on the football field, the wrestling mat, and the track. And after much success on all of these playing surfaces he’s earned the Nebraska Male Athlete of the Year award.

Vince was a Running Back and Linebacker on the North Platte Football Team, he was a two-time State Champion on the wrestling mat, and he also ran track for the Bulldogs. This year at the State Meet he placed third in the 100 Meter Dash and helped the 4x100 relay team take second place.

“I’m extremely humbled. There’s one kid every year that gets blessed with this honor and it’s just a testament to all of my coaches and teammates that have worked with me and pushed me to get to this point,” says Genatone.

Genatone not only attributes his success to his coaches and teammates but to his parents as well. Genatone says his dad has played a big role in shaping him as an athlete because he has coached him from a young age. He also gave a big thanks to his mom who he says has always been there for him making sure he has everything he needs.

“I’d say they’re just really proud of me. They’re a huge part of how successful I am. My dad pushes me with all my sports, he’s coached me in football and wrestling and everything since I was little. My mom’s always been there in my corner you know helping me try to gain weight and stuff, making sure I’m eating the right stuff and all those little things like that. They’re extremely proud of me,” explains Genatone.

Vince says each individual sport he played made him better at the other. When asked what kind of advice he would leave for the younger players, he answered,

“You don’t wanna graduate with any regrets. You’re never going to regret working hard and trying to get better. So at the end of the day don’t take the easy way out and just do everything you can to make the most of what you have for your high school experience.”

Vince will attend the University of Montana in the fall on a football scholarship.

