Kids participate in annual sandcastle building competition

NEBRASKAland days
Kids used their creativity to build the sandcastles of their dreams.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland days celebration has activities for all ages. On Friday, June 17, many of the youngest residents participated in the annual sandcastle building competition. These kids used their creativity to build the sandcastles of their dreams.

“We just made it up,” Izetta Shultz said.

Kids brought their pails, shovels, and other supplies to bring their sandcastles to life.

“We are adding animals in the river, and it will be cool,” Shultz said. “Then, we are putting a bubble machine in the back.”

“We are adding stuff and putting the buckets over there,” Beckham Collins said.

Some of the kids enjoyed digging holes and playing in the sand.

The North Platte Fire Department assisted with the event by maintaining the moisture in the sand.

