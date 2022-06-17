Lunch with the Wild Bunch and Cake Auction

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lunch with the Wild Bunch got underway at the Platte Bar Friday.

This is the second year the event has been held at the venue. The Chamber Hostesses organizes the event every year as part of their major fundraiser.

The lunch was $10 and included bratwurst, sauerkraut, beans, chips and a drink.

“I think it’s just a fun time to be able to bring people together especially during NEBRASKAland Days you just get to enjoy having everybody together,” said event co-chair Amanda Purvis.

New this year, participants tried their luck at the game of chance to win prizes.

The Platte Bar was also host to the cake auction. Fourteen cakes and a wooden guitar craft were sold to the highest bidder.

Nebraska royalty including Miss Nebraska, Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska, USS Nebraska sailors and Miss Rodeo America each took turns auctioning cakes.

The cakes were decorated by local businesses.

“Whichever team ends up decorating the cake that brings in the highest bid will get this Big Buck Traveling Award,” said cake bake co-chair Kim Bonomo. “We have a theme every year for NEBRASKAland DAYS this year it’s “Colonial Cody’s Opry” and wow, did they come up with some really neat stuff this year.”

The craft and cakes are auctioned off to benefit Chamber Hostesses and NEBRASKAland Days.

